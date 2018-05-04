Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

20-year-old father arrested after young child found wandering streets of East Windsor

A father was arrested after his toddler was found wandering on a street in East Windsor.20-year-old Andrew Sae...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 6:16 PM

A father was arrested after his toddler was found wandering on a street in East Windsor.

Scroll for more content...

20-year-old Andrew Saez was charged with risk of injury to a minor, police said.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. on Friday. A resident reported that a small child was seen wandering on S. Water Street near its intersection with Bridge Street.

When police arrived, they found the child, whom they said was between 1 and 2 years old, only wearing a diaper.

The child was unable to communicate and was crying.

An ambulance was called and crews evaluated the child. The toddler was brought to a hospital.

Officers canvassed the area with a photo of the child in an attempt to locate the parents.

According to police, a front door was open at a residence on S. Water Street. The parents were found inside, asleep.

Saez was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond. He'll face a judge in Enfield Superior Court. on May 15.

Additional charges for the incident are possible, police said.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and will investigate.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It