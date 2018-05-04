Police warn thieves are targeting your garage door opener

With warmer weather, you may feel more like getting outside. Thieves feel the same way.

Police warn thieves are breaking into garages by getting ahold of your garage door opener. Many of you may leave it in your car. But if you leave your car parked in the driveway at times, or even in a parking lot, criminals can break in and get a hold of it. Police say sometimes, people are even home, which turns the crime into a robbery or home invasion.

"It's so simple for them to just go down and take a look in cars that are sitting in driveways and just check the visor to see if those garage door openers are clipped on," said Lisa Cox of the Springfield Police Department. "And that's like leaving a key to your home sitting out in your driveway. It really is."

Police advise you to take your garage door opener in with you or put it in your purse. If you must leave it in your car, they say at least try to hide it.