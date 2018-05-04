Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police warn thieves are targeting your garage door opener

With warmer weather, you may feel more like getting outside. Thieves feel the same way.Police warn thieves are...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 4:28 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 6:16 PM

With warmer weather, you may feel more like getting outside. Thieves feel the same way.

Scroll for more content...

Police warn thieves are breaking into garages by getting ahold of your garage door opener. Many of you may leave it in your car. But if you leave your car parked in the driveway at times, or even in a parking lot, criminals can break in and get a hold of it. Police say sometimes, people are even home, which turns the crime into a robbery or home invasion.

"It's so simple for them to just go down and take a look in cars that are sitting in driveways and just check the visor to see if those garage door openers are clipped on," said Lisa Cox of the Springfield Police Department. "And that's like leaving a key to your home sitting out in your driveway. It really is."

Police advise you to take your garage door opener in with you or put it in your purse. If you must leave it in your car, they say at least try to hide it.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It