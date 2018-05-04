Puerto Rico grounds aircraft similar to WC-130 that crashed in Georgia

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has grounded all aircraft similar to the WC-130 that crashed in Georgia, killing nine members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, until the investigation into the crash is concluded.

Rossello tweeted Friday that he met with the territory's adjutant general and asked for a report on the condition of the aerial fleet of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

The plane that crashed, from the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico, went down Wednesday near Savannah, killing all nine people on board. The cargo plane was flying from Savannah to Tucson, Arizona, where it was to be decommissioned.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The WC-130 is a variant of the widely used C-130. Produced continuously since 1954, the C-130 is a reliable and versatile aircraft with several iterations. It can be outfitted for transport, reconnaissance, search and rescue, research, refueling, patrol or as a gunship.

Twenty-seven US service members have died in noncombat-related wrecks of military aircraft this year, with seven people killed in four crashes that occurred over four days.