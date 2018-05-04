Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

When Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted in 1959, it shot lava higher than the tallest building in America

If you think this is impres...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 6:18 PM

If you think this is impressive ...

Scroll for more content...

Take a look at this!

That's Hawaii's Kilauea volcano when it erupted in 1959.

Residents on the Big Island are used to seeing magma fly several feet into the air. But what happened on December 17, 1959, was historic.

The Iki Crater shot lava 1,900 feet into the air. NINETEEN HUNDRED FEET.

That's about three times the size of the Washington Monument. That's also 124 feet higher than the tallest building in the US now: One World Trade Center.

In fact, the fountains were the highest recorded in Hawaii throughout the entire 20th century, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The historic eruption lasted just over a month.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It