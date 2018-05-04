Arizona teacher walkout: Students head back to class after walkout

The alarms are set, the school buses are ready to roll and lunches are packed. It's back to class for thousands of students across the state.

The Arizona legislature early Thursday morning passed a budget bill giving educators a notable pay increase, and minutes later the governor signed it, ending a six-day walkout.

Gov.Doug Ducey tweeted out messages of support to teachers, saying they deserve the raise and wanting to move forward.

Teachers did just that Friday morning when they greeted their students as they headed back to campus after more than a week without class.

After the bill was passed, one teacher spoke to a crowd gathered at the Arizona state capitol telling them the next steps.

"Your job is to be out in front of your school, 30 minutes before you're due and you are to welcome every single one of those students that has been missing you for over a week," she said.

Not all schools are back in session though. The Creighton School District decided to stay closed Friday, among others.

Some districts have already made the call to extend the school year to make up for days missed during the #RedForEd movement.

The Tempe Elementary School District and the Cartwright Elementary School District are adding days to the school calendar. Even the Dysart Unified District has announced they'll be extending the school year.

It all comes down to a complex formula involving days of instruction and what are referred to as "seat minutes."

Tolleson, Scottsdale and Tempe Union districts say their students won't need to push back the last day of school.