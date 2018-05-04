Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than 200 cats taken from rescue group in Hillsborough County due to poor health concerns

A rescue group is under investigation after more than 200 cats were taken from their Hillsborough County facility on ...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 6:17 PM

A rescue group is under investigation after more than 200 cats were taken from their Hillsborough County facility on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Officials from Hillsborough County Pet Resources said they took 247 cats from Fur 'N Feather Farm at 3704 Bruton Road in Plant City. Officials believe there could be 80 more cats on site as they conduct their investigation.

The more than 200 cats were seized because of the concerns over their health.

Six cats had to ultimately be "humanely euthanized" due to their conditions. Officials with Hillsborough County Animal Services says this is one of the largest cases in the county in quite some time.

There are also more than 100 exotic birds on the property. Florida Fish and Wildlife will assist with the removal of the birds.

This is an open investigation. Charges are being considered as officials investigate.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It