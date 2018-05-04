More than 200 cats taken from rescue group in Hillsborough County due to poor health concerns

A rescue group is under investigation after more than 200 cats were taken from their Hillsborough County facility on Friday.

Officials from Hillsborough County Pet Resources said they took 247 cats from Fur 'N Feather Farm at 3704 Bruton Road in Plant City. Officials believe there could be 80 more cats on site as they conduct their investigation.

The more than 200 cats were seized because of the concerns over their health.

Six cats had to ultimately be "humanely euthanized" due to their conditions. Officials with Hillsborough County Animal Services says this is one of the largest cases in the county in quite some time.

There are also more than 100 exotic birds on the property. Florida Fish and Wildlife will assist with the removal of the birds.

This is an open investigation. Charges are being considered as officials investigate.