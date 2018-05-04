Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Obama press secretary Josh Earnest named United Airlines spokesman

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest has landed a new job -- the chief spokesperson for United Airlines....

Posted: May. 4, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 5:05 PM

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest has landed a new job -- the chief spokesperson for United Airlines.

Scroll for more content...

"United Airlines is an iconic, global brand with a long history -- but it's United's bright future that makes me enthusiastic about joining the team," Earnest said in a news release Thursday.

Earnest served in the White House under President Barack Obama for eight years, first as deputy press secretary before taking over for Jay Carney as press secretary in 2014.

He'll take over United's communications department after several widely publicized PR nightmares for the Chicago-based airline. United came under fire last year after security officers dragged off a passenger from an overbooked flight, and it's lately faced scrutiny after mishandling several pets.

United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement that Earnest has "has thrived when the stakes are the highest -- and the margin for error is the smallest."

"He'll play a crucial role on our leadership team as we position our brand and this company for success," Munoz said.

Earnest's first day as United's chief spokesman is May 21.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It