Here's who's speaking Friday at the NRA convention

President ...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 5:21 PM

President Donald Trump is one of more than a dozen people scheduled to speak Friday at the National Rifle Association's leadership forum at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The speakers' event, part of the lobby group's annual weekend of meetings, is scheduled to run from roughly noon to 3 p.m. CT (1 to 4 p.m. ET).

Here is the list of confirmed speakers, according to the NRA:

- Wayne LaPierre, NRA chief

- Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action

- President Donald Trump

- Vice President Mike Pence

- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

- US Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

- Mark Geist, a survivor of the 2012 attacks on a US compound in Benghazi, Libya

- US Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina

- Dana Loesch, NRA spokeswoman

- Charlie Kirk, founder of young-conservatives advocacy group Turning Point USA

- Social media personalities Diamond & Silk

- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

- US Sen. John Cornyn of Texas

