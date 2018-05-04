Cleaning up before the next storm hits

Families are racing against the clock to clean up the damage left behind by last night's storm, before the next one hits.

It was a quick storm that blew through leaving a couple hundred without power. FOX 47's Marcus Dash talked to one family that wishes that's all they'd lost.

That's right there were reports of damage throughout the city of Jackson. From power lines down to trees uprooted. The neighborhoods near Loomis and east north streets were hit especially hard, and for this community, that storm was a rude awakening.

"This is absolutely the worst I have seen anyone storm that hit this area," said Robert Tavalsky.

While Robert Tavalsky was fortunate his home didn't get damaged by the storm.

Demetreous Garrett wasn't so lucky. He was just sitting in his living room when a tree came crashing down just a few feet away from him.

"Ten pictures at least came falling down all over in front of my face and glass went everywhere," said Dametreous Garrett.

It was only a few months ago that Garrett and his family bought this house.

He says they have to go back to the drawing board.

"Leaking ceiling I have to fix, two walls that cracked, so we'll be re-drywalling those, and repairs the roof," said Garrett.

While the city works to get this street back open, Garrett tells me his family will be doing the same with their home, before the next storm hits.

"We are going to get the tree moved and put a tarp over the roof," said Garrett.

I just checked with consumer energy and most of the city has their power restored. As for Garrett's they say they aren't happy with mother nature but they know they are fortunate that nobody was hurt.