Pinellas County parent arrested for unloading firearm in student pick-up car line at school

Deputies arrested a Pinellas County parent on Thursday for possessing a firearm on school property after he was seen unloading his firearm in the student pick-up car line.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to Madeira Beach Fundamental School at 2:21 p.m. after reports of an armed person on school grounds.

A witness called 911 saying there was a man sitting in a Dodge Ram truck in the student pick up car line pointing a gun towards the water. Deputies say Madeira Beach Fundamental School was immediately placed on lock-down.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the 47-year-old male driver, who was sitting in the driver side of the Dodge truck.

The man complied with deputies and was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies secured an unloaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, two magazines and 27 rounds of ammunition from inside of the truck. Deputies say that the man was also in possession of a valid Florida concealed weapons permit.

Deputies say multiple witnesses reported seeing the parent pointing the gun out the window of the truck.

When deputies interviewed the parent, he informed them he was sitting in the student pickup car line waiting for his child to get out of school when he decided to "clear" or unload his firearm. The man said he pointed the gun out the passenger side window and began pulling the slide back on the gun.

Deputies confirmed that the man never pointed the gun in a threatening manner at anyone.

Madeira Beach Fundamental School was taken off lock-down.

The parent was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Weapon on School Property. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.