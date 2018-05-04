Clear

Giuliani rips special counsel's investigation

President Donald Trump's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, expresses his frustration with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "love to speak" with special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I would love to speak. I would love to. Nobody wants to speak more than me," the President told reporters at the White House, adding that his lawyers have advised him against sitting for an interview.

"I would love to speak because we've done nothing wrong," he added.

The President's comments arrive at a moment of heightened scrutiny over whether he and his legal team will be willing to cooperate with an interview with the special counsel as part of the ongoing Russia investigation.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the special counsel investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

