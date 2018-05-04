Illegal marijuana grow found in Oscoda Township home

One person was arrested after authorities found an illegal marijuana grow in Oscoda Township.

Oscoda Township Police Department performed a traffic stop Thursday, May 3 on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation.

Officers said as they approached the vehicle they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. After a brief investigation, police found approximately 2 ounces of processed marijuana in the vehicle. Their investigation later led them to an Oscoda Township home where an illegal grow operation was allegedly found.

Police said there were 24 mature marijuana plants and several additional bags of plant material in the home.

The marijuana was seized and a 32-year-old Oscoda resident was arrested.