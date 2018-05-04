Clear

Man arrested in shooting that injured 2 near Rockingham County nightclub

A man has been arrested in connection with a May 2017 shooting that injured two people in Rockingham County, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. on May 21 on U.S. 29 Business in Ruffin near Lera's Baile Mexicano nightclub.

Authorities said the bullets were shot into the back of the vehicle. The two were taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Jorge Antonio Perez Avis, of Ruffin, was arrested on April 23, 2018, and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. He has a May 29 court date.

Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 349-9683 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

