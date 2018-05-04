Police seek info on death of 5-year-old in Waterford

Police in Waterford are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

After the child was reported missing, police said the boy was found unresponsive in a family car.

"The police department as a member of this community would like to send out its heartfelt condolences to the family of the child," said Chief Brett Mahoney, Waterford Police Department.

One of the biggest questions that needs to be answered is how the boy got into the car in the first place.

Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Waterford police said they were called to Maple Avenue in the Quaker Hill section of town for reports of a missing child.

About 20 minutes later, police said they boy was found unresponsive in the car, which police described as a four-door sedan.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child, but were unsuccessful.

"We are looking into how the child got into the vehicle," Mahoney said. "Trying to answer questions as to the cause at this point would be pure guesswork. And would not be fair to the family."

Mahoney could not say on Thursday how long the boy had been missing before police were notified.

"The unexpected passing of anyone is tragic, but the death of a child in our close-knit community can be very difficult," he said. "We obviously don't deal with this type of investigation all the time, so we will be thorough."

The Waterford police patrol and investigation services, along with the State of Connecticut Inspector's Office for New London Superior Court are investigating the death.

The medical examiner's office also responded.