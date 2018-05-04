Clear

La. House approves bill to allow some guns in schools

The Louisiana House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow some gun owners to carry their weapons on...

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:01 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 11:01 AM

The Louisiana House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow some gun owners to carry their weapons on school campuses.

The House voted 59-36 in favor of state Rep. Blake Miguez's measure, which would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns to campuses.

If the Senate passes the bill and the governor signs it, it wouldn't allow teachers or school employees to carry guns. Also, schools would be able to ban firearms if they choose.

The measure is in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting where 17 people were killed when Nikolas Cruz opened fire at a high school.

