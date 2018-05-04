Detroit radio station hosts pull Kanye West's songs, saying they've had enough

Kanye West's recent comments outraged a lot of people this week. And there's one group who no longer wants to hear any of it: the morning show hosts at Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce.

Scroll for more content...

During a Facebook live video of the station's early show on Thursday, The Morning Bounce's hosts Shay Shay and BiGG announced they'll no longer play the rapper's songs.

"We are over it. We don't want to hear Kanye's music, we don't want to play Kanye on our show, we don't want to talk about Kanye anymore," they said. "So we are taking a stand and we aren't playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform."

The hosts said their decision followed West's controversial statements about slavery, adding the hashtag #MuteKanye.

On Tuesday, West appeared at TMZ's headquarters, where he said: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

During the Thursday morning radio show, Shay Shay also called West "reckless" for saying icons like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X are "too far in the past and not relatable."

The Detroit hip-hop station is not alone.

On Wednesday, New York City radio host Ebro Darden appeared on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon to discuss West's comments, where Lemon said the rapper "doesn't know history."

The next morning, Hot 97, where Darden's show airs, tweeted, "'The Kanye boycott has begun.'"