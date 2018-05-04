Clear

Woman says she was shot at for not buying bottled water

A metro Atlanta mother says a young man fired shots at her after she refused to buy a bottle of water from him....

Posted: May. 3, 2018 6:02 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 9:10 AM

A metro Atlanta mother says a young man fired shots at her after she refused to buy a bottle of water from him.

Mercedes Anderson shared the scary moments following the shooting on her Instagram page.

Anderson says she was stopped at a stoplight off the exit ramp from I-20 onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a man approached her window. She says he asked her if she'd like to buy a bottle of water and when she said no, he pulled out a gun.

""The bullet is in the car, because I wouldn't buy any water," said Anderson in the video. "I broke down and cried is because my daughter could've lost her mom."

Anderson says she never provoked the shooter.

Atlanta Police are investigating.

