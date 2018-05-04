Clear

Kelly Clarkson responds to Colorado state trooper super fan

Posted: May. 3, 2018
Updated: May. 4, 2018 8:54 AM

A Colorado State Patrol trooper who's a big fan of Kelly Clarkson may get a chance to meet the pop star when she comes to Colorado next month.

After Clarkson announced on Wednesday that she'd be performing a free show at the Air Force Academy in June, CSP tweeted a photo of Trooper Josh Lewis looking excited and kissing a tablet with a photo of Clarkson as the background.

"One free 'get out of jail' card to whomever gets me backstage to meet her!" the tweet read.

A few hours later, Clarkson responded on Twitter, saying, "Okay, somebody has got to get this man a pass…he deserves it!"

When asked if he actually got a backstage pass, Lewis said, "I plan on standing in line like everybody else to get my tickets."

