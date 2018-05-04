RNC expected to announce 2020 convention city by end of summer

The Republican National Committee plans to name a host city for the party's 2020 convention by this summer, committee leaders told members Thursday at their spring meeting in Miami.

Las Vegas is apparently one of the finalists, with the Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald telling CNN he pitched the selection committee Wednesday.

"We feel confident about it," McDonald said, adding that Las Vegas would "promote a different type of image of Republicans" that is in line with the President's image.

"The President loves Nevada, and he loves Las Vegas," McDonald adding, noting the President's eponymous hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

McDonald said the committee would not share which other cities are in contention.

The competitive selection process is now in its final stages. After cities made preliminary presentations in Washington, DC, last week, a few apparent finalists were invited again to pitch the RNC site selection committee Wednesday at the Trump National Doral.

Also in the room for the pitches were senior members of Trump's reelection team, including campaign manager Brad Parscale; the President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump; and the campaign's executive director Michael Glassner. Keith Schiller, the President's longtime bodyguard who departed the White House last year, also attended.

The selection committee will next make a recommendation to the full RNC, whose members will vote. Their choice will likely be made public at or before the RNC's summer meeting.

So far, the RNC's selection process has largely been kept under wraps, although Parscale has seemingly signaled his public support for his hometown of San Antonio, while lashing out publicly at Mayor Ron Nirenberg for his reluctance to submit a bid. The Charlotte Observer

reported that Charlotte, North Carolina, presented a bid in Washington, although it's unclear if they advanced to pitch in Miami.

Playing host to a convention is often viewed as a major boost for a city, bringing revenue and media attention. But it can also be a logistical nightmare, including the security required for such an event. Past bidders have also complained of expensive and demanding selection processes.

For the political parties, the host city often signals what message each party hopes to send in the coming election, as well as what states and demographics they will target.