GOP Rep. Dent calls for oversight hearings on Stormy Daniels payment

In the wake of Rudy Giuliani's statements about the hush payment made to Stormy Daniels, outgoing Republican Rep. Charlie Dent called for congressional oversight hearings into the matter, suggesting that it would be hypocritical not to hold them.

Scroll for more content...

"I think there is certainly a role for Congress," the Pennsylvania Republican said on CNN's "Newsroom" on Thursday.

"Let's put the shoe on the other foot," Dent said. "If a Democratic president had paid off a porn star to keep quiet while he was president, I suspect we'd have oversight hearings, and I suspect there should be some oversight hearings to get to the bottom of this."

"If a Democratic president had done this, we'd be waving a bloody shirt right now," he said of his Republican House colleagues.

On Wednesday night, Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, disclosed that the President had paid back the $130,000 his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had used to pay for Daniels' silence about an alleged affair. Trump had previously said he was unaware of the payment to the adult film star. On Thursday morning, Trump denied that any of his campaign money was used to reimburse Cohen and said the lawyer was paid via retainer.

Dent said on CNN that he was "not sure" whether the payment amounted to a violation of any laws. The Pennsylvania congressman, a frequent critic of the President, announced in mid-April he would be leaving his office "in the coming weeks."