Deputies use shovels, not guns on call for help

Law enforcement officers respond to all sorts of calls for help involving people -- and animals. And along with that -- especially in the rural areas -- comes the occasional "I've got a snake in my house" call.

Admittedly, most deputies are not professional snake wranglers. Some even are not shy about expressing their fear about the slithery animals.

But that didn't stop Natchitoches Parish sheriff's Lt. M. Wilson, Deputy D. Rice and new Reserve Deputy D. Hobley from doing their duty when a resident in the 100 block of Pecan Court near Natchitoches called 911 for assistance after spotting a snake atop a bedroom door.

Before responding, however, the three law enforcement officers had to come up with a plan on "how to approach the snake if it remained at the scene," NPSO spokesman Tony Moran said.

So, of course, they did what most would do and that's stop by their homes and pick up a couple of shovels.

When they got to their destination, the homeowner met them outside and explained how he had been sitting in the living room floor of his mobile home and was walking toward his bedroom when he saw the "large" snake. He ran outside and "called 911 for help," Moran said.

The deputies found the snake just where the homeowner said it would be: coiled up on the door. A push with a shovel put the snake on the floor "where they were able to eliminate and extract the 5-foot snake from the residence," Moran said.

The snake -- determined to be a chicken snake -- apparently accessed the home through an uncovered floor vent.

The homeowner "graciously thanked them for their assistance but this was not one of their favorite calls of the day," Moran added. "When asked, both Wilson and Rice said they are scared of snakes; however, they both succeeded and accomplished the job task."

Deputies say in recent days they have observed snakes moving around and crossing roads so they warn the public to be careful while walking in their yards around dusk, moving debris in their yards or working in flower beds.