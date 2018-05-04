Asphalt contractors need more workers

As potholes continue to be an issue across central Indiana, the asphalt industry is one job field that doesn't seem to be slowing down, but they're in need of some serious help.

The Department of Public Works employees are working mandatory overtime to fix the roads because there are fewer employees than ever available to do the job.

The Asphalt Pavement Association projects they will lose ten percent of their already dwindling workforce over the next five years as many baby boomers get set to retire.

They spent Wednesday talking to nearly 200 high schoolers from across Indiana, teaching them how to pave streets and giving them an inside look at the asphalt industry and the job opportunities available to them right now.

The President of Milestone Contractors, CJ Potts, says the need for younger workers is huge right now.

"Roads, highways, bridges, airports they are all in need of repair, they're all in need of upgrades and there are also new facilities that are being put in. In order to do that, we need people. A lot of our people are aging. The average age is approaching 50 years old today."

Potts says workers can start out making up to $50,000 a year.