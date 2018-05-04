Giuliani bristles at idea of special counsel targeting 'fine woman' Ivanka Trump

Rudy Giuliani suggested Wednesday night that it would be wrong for the special counsel to target Ivanka Trump, while Jared Kushner, being a man, is "disposable."

"I guess Jared is a fine man, you know that," Giuliani said, referring to the President's son-in-law. "But men are, you know, disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on."

Giuliani, speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, was responding to a question from Hannity on a Politico story examining the environment for President Donald Trump's eldest daughter in relation to the special counsel investigation.

Giuliani, a newly minted legal representative for Trump, said if the special counsel team went after Trump's daughter and adviser, he would take action.

"I think I would get on my charger and go right into their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka," Giuliani said.

Giuliani went on to say if Ivanka Trump faced pressure from the probe, public opinion would turn against the special counsel.

"The whole country will turn on them," Giuliani said. "They are going after his daughter?"

Kushner met with special counsel investigators last year, and CNN reported in February that special counsel Robert Mueller's interest had grown to include Kushner's efforts to secure financing from foreign investors.

CNN reported in March that counterintelligence officials were investigating one of Ivanka Trump's business deals, and CNN legal analyst Michael Zeldin said at the time it was unclear why Mueller had not yet interviewed Ivanka Trump.

"Either he's just biding his time," Zeldin said, "or he has obtained this evidence elsewhere and he doesn't need her, or he appreciates the possibility of a major eruption were he to do that."