Waffle House hero surprised by Dwyane Wade on 'Ellen'

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. got to meet his own hero when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday.

Shaw is being hailed as a hero for stopping the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch last month.

During his time on the show, Shaw recounted his altercation with the shooter.

"If you're in that same situation, I want you to know that a regular guy did it, and I want you to emulate that same thing and know that you have that fire inside yourself," Shaw said.

And of course, host Ellen DeGeneres had a big surprise for Shaw.

Shortly after Shaw revealed his favorite basketball player is Dwyane Wade, the NBA star walked out on the stage.

Wade called Shaw "an American hero."

"For me, when I sit down with my kids, and I sit down and talk to them about role models, who I want them to look up to, I'll tell them to go look up James Shaw Jr. Thank you for being that man," Wade said.

Wade presented Shaw with a $20,000 check.

During his time on the show, Shaw said he wants to use his platform to help the country find solutions to help the millions of Americans suffering from mental illness.

Along with the help of Shutterfly, DeGeneres added $20,000 to the GoFundMe account that was set up in Shaw's honor, presenting him with a total of $225,000.

Shaw started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funerals of the shooting victims. So far, he has raised over $220,000.