Photo of items found in home of NC student who allegedly wrote 'hit list'

The Macon County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of the items found in the home of a 16-year-old Franklin High student, detained Tuesday after authorities were given a "hit list" written by him and another student.

Scroll for more content...

The list, written by the 16-year-old male and his teenage girlfriend, wrote the list that included the names of 11 students, school principal Barry Woody and others.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said the items found in the bedroom of the teen were a mix of firearms and airsoft pellet weapons.

According to search warrants, some of the firearms seized are:

-Winchester .22 rifle

-Mossberg 702 .22 rifle

-Mossberg 12 ga shotgun

-SKS 7.62 X 39 Rifle

-.22 revolver

-.45 pistol

-.22 handgun

-9mm handgun

Individuals named on the list and their parents were notified individually.

Through two sources, WLOS has confirmed the two students, reportedly boyfriend and girlfriend, have been undergoing mental evaluations. The Macon County sheriff said he could not confirm the information, due to HPPA privacy laws. However, Holland reports that he expects to file criminal charges on both students, and that detailed search warrants will be returned to the clerk's office within the hour.

He said those warrants will have detailed information related to the alleged "hit list" plot of both students.

Holland said the male student, during interviews with sheriff's department investigators, stated he had access to all of the guns in his bedroom, along with other weapons in his house.

Holland said both the male and female student were involved in an alleged revenge plot, to do harm to about 11 students and the principal at Franklin High School, as well as members of law enforcement.

Holland said the guns have been seized from the suspect's home as evidence in the case.

Neither Holland nor District Attorney Ashley Welch could comment on a motive in the case, but Holland would say the student's plan was hatched to seek revenge.