Police departments throughout Southwest Florida have been using interesting and unique methods to try and get you to lock your car.

Now, one agency is taking it a step further.

On Wednesday, Fort Myers Police officers donned prison uniforms at the corner of U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard.

They did it to "thank" the people of Southwest Florida for leaving their cars, houses, and other things unlocked so they, or their things inside, could be easily stolen.