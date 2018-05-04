Clear
Monica Lewinsky calls out Marco Rubio for 'blaming the intern'

Monica Lewinsky called out Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday for criticizing an article written by an intern at Politico....

Posted: May. 3, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 3:30 PM

Monica Lewinsky called out Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday for criticizing an article written by an intern at Politico.

On Wednesday, Rubio tweeted out a link to a Politico story headlined, "Rubio walks back criticism of GOP tax law," suggesting that the article was misleading.

"Although written by intern at Politico, this article is a reminder of how difficult it can be to discuss public policy in political press. Not only did I not back down on tax cut, I doubled down & added detail for rationale," the senator tweeted. Politico's website states that the author is an editorial intern.

Rubio did, however, tone down his criticism. Last week, he said there was "no evidence" that the GOP tax plan's lowered corporate tax rate has significantly helped American workers, but in the article referenced in the Politico story, he said the tax law "on the whole" helps most Americans even if the cuts to the corporate tax rate largely do not.

On Thursday, Lewinsky, a former White House intern, responded to Rubio's comments, saying on Twitter, "blaming the intern is so 1990's."

Lewinsky became a household name in the 1990s when her affair with then-President Bill Clinton came to light.

A Rubio spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.

