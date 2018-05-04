Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police officer shot at Garden Quarter Apartments on Vigo County's southside Full Story

Former National Teacher of the Year from CT running for Congress

A former Connecticut Teacher of the Year will be running for Congress.Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher ...

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:51 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 2:58 PM

A former Connecticut Teacher of the Year will be running for Congress.

Scroll for more content...

Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, from Waterbury, announced on Thursday that she will be running for the 5th Congressional District.

This seat became open after Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty announced she would not seek re-election.

Esty made this decision after she was under fire for admitting in April that her former chief of staff threatened and harassed a former employee.

There will be a meet and greet for Hayes in Waterbury on Thursday evening.

The meet and greet will be at the Waterbury Portuguese Club from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone wishing to attend.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It