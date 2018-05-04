Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police officer shot at Garden Quarter Apartments on Vigo County's southside Full Story

These are all the weapons deputies found in the home of a high school student who they said had a long hit list

The photo looks like a display table at a gun show: various handguns, shotguns and rifles strewn across a table with ...

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

The photo looks like a display table at a gun show: various handguns, shotguns and rifles strewn across a table with boxes of ammunition.

Scroll for more content...

But this small arsenal of weaponry was found in the bedroom of a North Carolina teen who made out a hit list that included the name of his high school principal.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified 16-year-old boy is a student at Franklin High School. He and his girlfriend created the list, which included the names of 11 students, Franklin High principal Barry Wood and others, the sheriff's office said.

Officials didn't disclose how the boy acquired the weapons.

The teens were involved in a revenge plot and sought to harm other students, the school principal and members of law enforcement, Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland told CNN affiliate WLOS

The weapons, which according to a search warrant were seized from the home as part of the investigation, included:

-- a Winchester .22-caliber rifle

-- a Mossberg 702 .22-caliber rifle

-- a Mossberg 12- gage shotgun

-- a SKS 7.62 X 39 rifle

-- a .22-caliber revolver

-- a .45-caliber pistol

-- a .22-caliber handgun

-- a 9mm handgun

Students on the hit list were notified along with their parents, Macon County Schools said in a statement. "The situation is under control."

Holland told WLOS that he expects to file criminal charges against the two teens.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It