The Cars' Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova 'peacefully separated'

The 28-year-old marriage between Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek and former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has broken down....

Posted: May. 3, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

The 28-year-old marriage between Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek and former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has broken down.

Using lots of car imagery, Porizkova announced on social media Wednesday that she and her husband have been "peacefully separated for the past year."

"Our family always has been -- and still is -- a well-built car," Porizkova wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. "When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we're ditching the bicycle."

The pair met in 1984 while filming the video for the Cars hit "Drive."

Porizkova, 53, said she and Ocasek, 74, continue to have love for each other.

"The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it's practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear," she wrote. "Expect to keep seeing happy family photos."

They are the parents of two adult sons.

Fans were shocked by the revelation, given that the pair appeared to be very much together last month when they attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Cleveland, where the Cars were inducted.

Paulina Porizkova announces separation news on Instagram

Couple appeared together last month at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

