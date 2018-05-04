Standoff barn explosion leaves officer hurt in

An investigation into what led up to an explosion that hurt officers and a hostage situation in North Haven continued on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

State police said a man held his wife hostage inside of a home on Quinnipiac Avenue for several days.

She escaped, but he barricaded himself inside a barn near a house on the property.

That's when police said the explosion happened on Wednesday night.

Eight officers were hurt and the suspect is not in custody. Police said they continue to search for him.

The area surrounding the property has been blocked off by rows of cruisers. Quinnipiac Avenue is closed between McArthur Road and Pent Way.

North Haven police said they first responded around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman went to the North Haven Police Department with a complaint about an incident at the Quinnipiac Avenue home.

Police said the woman had managed to escape after she was held hostage for three days by her husband.

Troopers told Channel 3 that they determined a tactical response was necessary.

A SWAT team was called in to help.

While police and the SWAT team were negotiating with the man, state police said there was an explosion at a barn near the home.

Flames were captured in video that was recorded at the scene.

The last time the man was seen was when he was barricaded inside of the barn.

"The suspect is not in custody at this time," said trooper Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police. "They are still attempting to locate that suspect. They have asked the residents right in this general vicinity to shelter in place while they conducted this investigation."

The eight tactical officers who were hurt in the explosion were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

None of their injuries were life-threatening.

State police have taken over the investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.