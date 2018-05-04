Las Vegas police release more than 3 hours of video related to 1 October mass shooting

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released some of the video that was captured on Oct. 1 when police officers broke into the suite being used by mass shooter Stephen Paddock.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the public on Tuesday that the department would release the video. Lombardo emphasized that the release of the video and other records would most likely retraumatize survivors and family members and that it would also put stress, both emotional and financial, on the department.

The video that was released came from body cameras worn by two of the police officers who helped clear Paddock's room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police lawyers revealed on Tuesday that the first officer who entered Paddock's room did not activate his body cam. According to department policy, officers are required to activate their cameras during calls that result in interaction with citizen and/or involves a search.

Paddock was found inside the suite with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

58 people were killed by Paddock and hundreds of others suffered physical and psychological trauma.

LVMPD released 3 hours of video on Wednesday afternoon. 13 Action News is currently reviewing all of the video. Check back for updates and additional video clips.