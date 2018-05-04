Clear
Police Chief rescues choking woman at restaurant

Police Chief Larry Boone says he was called to put his training into action while out for lunch this week."I c...

Posted: May. 2, 2018 7:31 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 11:14 AM

Police Chief Larry Boone says he was called to put his training into action while out for lunch this week.

"I could tell something was happening," Boone tells News 3. "I panned around the room. I could see people had this look of concern on their face."

On the patio area of No Frill Grill in Ghent, he saw a woman choking.

Another customer was trying to help her, but couldn't stop her from choking, so Boone says he took action. "I gave her two thrusts," he said. "On the second thrust, you could tell it worked because her body was going heavy and it became light. She said, 'I think that did it.'"

Boone says the woman identified herself as a doctor and didn't need further medical treatment. "I want to say based on what I heard it was like an expel of freedom," he said of the woman's breathing.

The veteran officer says he hopes the incident serves as a reminder for people to take first aid classes. "You never know when they're needed," he said. "These are easy to learn and practice. You never know when you might be in a position as I was yesterday to save a life."

