PD: Woman shoots, kills 12-year-old son and herself

Posted: May. 2, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2018 7:15 AM

An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in James City County.

James City County Police say they were called to the 2600 block of Little Creek Dam Road in Toano at 9:16 a.m. in reference to a woman, 35-year-old Jenell Georgia Gallegos, distraught and suffering from a mental health episode.

As officers and fire/EMS units were en route, police say they believe Gallegos used a handgun to shoot her 12-year-old son and then herself.

Officers forced entry into the residence and found Gallegos lying on the floor deceased.

Life saving measures were given to the child by EMS personnel but he was pronounced deceased on the way to the hospital.

Police say the boy was a 6th grader at a middle school in the Williamsburg-James City County school system.

The school system released a statement about the incident:

"We are terribly saddened at the news of the death of one of our Toano Middle School students. The school has been notified and additional counseling staff is at the school. Later this afternoon, we will communicate with families and make them aware of resources available to students. As a school division, we will support the Toano Middle community through this heartbreaking tragedy and provide any resources that they may need."

