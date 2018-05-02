Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor released from hospital after surgery

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home following shoulder surgery, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Sotomayor underwent surgery Tuesday morning following a fall last month, which left her with an injured left shoulder. Sotomayor heard arguments while on the bench after the fall. But tests subsequently showed that she had sustained a "multipart displaced head splitting fracture of her proximal humerus," Kathleen Arberg, the Court's public Information officer, said in a statement earlier this week, and specialist consultation concluded that Sotomayor should undergo surgery.

The procedure the justice underwent was "reverse total shoulder replacement surgery," Arberg said at the time, adding that Sotomayor is "expected to recover full mobility and shoulder function" following physical therapy.

The court has already concluded hearing oral arguments for the term and is expected to release its remaining opinions by the end of next month.