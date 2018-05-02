6-year-old Baltimore girl shares emotional message on city violence in viral video

A 6-year-old girl shared her thoughts on Baltimore's crime through a heartfelt Facebook video as the city deals with more than 30 murders in the month of April.

In the video, you can see 6-year-old Kelsey wearing a shirt that says "Don't Shoot Let Me Grow Up" as she begins to share her feeling on the numerous killings that are plaguing the city that she calls home.

"Why can't y'all just let us live, why can't y'all just let us grow up, why can't you just let us have fun when we want to play with our friends. Well, we can't because y'all out there shooting kids, shooting babies, shooting mothers and fathers," said Kelsey.

Kelsey began to make an emotional outpour as she cried sharing the frustrations that she feels as a child in Baltimore City.

"This is not a world you let other people shoot in, we want our lives to be better than this," said Kelsey. "It's so many killings that I cannot believe it."

The video has reached almost 4 million views and more than 200 shares on the original video posted on her mother's Facebook page. Kelsey asked her mother, Kelly Ellerbee to record her message.