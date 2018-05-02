Police arrest alleged carjacking suspect after high-speed chase

The Kansas City Police Department says they are reviewing the conduct of their officers after multiple officers appeared to beat a man while he was being arrested at the end of a dangerous car chase on Wednesday.

Police say the incident started at 10 a.m. when the suspect approached the victim in his vehicle in the 8700 block of Winner Road.

Officers say the suspect pushed a gun into the stomach of the victim and said, "Get out or I'm going to kill you."

The suspect then drove away in the victim's vehicle.

As police were interviewing the victim, the suspect drove back by the crime scene, and the police chase began.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes, as the suspect sped on the interstate, in neighborhoods, and, at times, going the wrong way down streets. He was also down to three tires, weaving in and out of yards.