Cash falls from Brinks truck, dropping money on interstate

Money fell from an armored truck on I-70 Wednesday morning, slowing down traffic on Indianapolis' west side.Th...

Posted: May. 2, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 4:24 PM

Money fell from an armored truck on I-70 Wednesday morning, slowing down traffic on Indianapolis' west side.

The cash fell out of a Brinks truck near the Holt Road exit of I-70 at about 9 a.m. Police started getting calls from people who found the money.

Indiana State Police officers are working on collecting the money, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

But don't get too excited. Anybody who takes the money could be charged with theft, he said.

Police believe the truck wasn't secured all the way and opened up while driving.

Westbound I-70 traffic was delayed in the area, but the scene has cleared.

