Clear

Ford showcases smart window that allows blind to 'feel' the view

Ford thinks it has its hands on an idea to help the visually impaired see the view outside.Ford revealed a pro...

Posted: May. 2, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 4:24 PM

Ford thinks it has its hands on an idea to help the visually impaired see the view outside.

Scroll for more content...

Ford revealed a prototype technology, called Feel the View, that allows the blind passengers to "feel" what they can't see outside a car's window. The automaker released a video this week touting the technology.

Here's how it works: A camera attaches to the car's window and takes photographs of the view outside.

Those images are then reproduced as a grayscale rendering in the window glass using special LED lights. When touched, the different shades of gray vibrate at up to 255 different frequencies. By feeling the image, a visually impaired person can mentally recreate the view outside.

Ford dropping cars to focus on SUVs and trucks

The concept also includes an artificially intelligent image recognition system that says aloud, what is outside the car through its built-in speakers. For instance, it'll tell passengers when they're passing a mountain, a forest or an open field.

Ford developed the technology in collaboration with Aedo, an Italian company specializing in technology to assist the visually impaired.

A Ford spokesman said the company has no plans to offer the device for sale.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It