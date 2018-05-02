Clear

Arkansas Highway Police Seize 340 Pounds Of Marijuana In Second Weigh Station Drug Bust

Posted: May. 2, 2018 1:24 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 4:26 PM

Arkansas Highway Police made a second drug bust at a weigh station in Alma, seizing over 300 pounds of marijuana.

Police conducted a safety inspection April 30 at about 12:50 a.m. at the Alma Weigh Station on eastbound Interstate 40. Police said they had reasons to believe parts of the freight were not legitimate. According to police, the driver gave consent to search the vehicle.

Officers found 340 pounds of marijuana and 2,340 units of cannabis oil with an estimated street value of $2.2 million.

Alan Ngo, 45 of Fountain Valley, California, was taken to the Crawford County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no record of duty status.

The vehicle he was driving was operated by OSO Trucking, Inc. of Westminster, California. It was traveling from Mira Lona, California to Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

