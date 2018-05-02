Father and son's fight about cleaning turned deadly

A fight about cleaning between a 15-year-old and his dad turned violent and then deadly in Newport News, according to new court documents.

News 3 was in the 500 block of Onancock Trail on March 20 around 8 p.m. when police responded.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed and a 15-year-old was arrested, accused of the crime.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

New court records shed light on that night.

They state the 15-year-old was interviewed by police at Riverside Hospital.

Records say the teen was in his room when his father came in and started yelling at him about cleaning the bathroom and his bedroom.

The two were pushing each other and the teen allegedly got a steak knife from the kitchen and attempted to return to his bedroom to get his cell phone, records state.

They say he called his mom to pick him up, but his father allegedly came back into the bedroom, grabbed the phone and threw it.

The two started pushing each other, but this time the teen had the knife in his hand and the father was stabbed, according to the court documents.

The records say the teen said he did not intend to stab his father; he then ran to the neighbor's house and called his mom before calling police.

News 3 went to the scene where this all happened. No one answered at the home.

Vlatimir Coreas lives next door and remembers the scene that night.

He said he was shocked to learn about what happened and said he previously hired the teen to mow his lawn. He said the teen was very nice and a good boy.

Police records also indicate they requested copies of his school records after he came to school with a black eye.

It states during the teen's bond hearing several people testified on his behalf including a former teacher.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe account for the teen to help him pay for legal fees.

There has been over $6,000 raised as of May 1.

In order to protect his identity, News 3 redacted the child's name from the statement below, taken from the GoFundMe:

A 15 year old honor student with no criminal history is facing a life changing moment. He was preparing for the Upward Bound program with Hampton University and involved in the International Baccalaureate Program at Warwick High School. He loves basketball and was on several AAU teams and also his high school team at Warwick High School. He nor his family expected that the night of March 20th would change his future immensely. While asking for prayers, we are also asking for financial assistance for legal fees so an ambitious young man with a promising future won't get lost in the system. While the road may be long and treacherous for us all we won't let him go without ensuring he has a fair and honest fight. Thank you in advance for all prayers, kind words and donations.