High school students in custody after list of students to 'harm' is found

Two Franklin High School students are in police custody Tuesday after allegedly writing a "hit list" that included the names of 11 students. School principal Barry Woody's name was also among the 15 on the list.

In a Facebook post, Macon County School officials said Macon County Schools officials were given access to a list of students whom the creator of the list intended harm.

Macon County sheriff's deputies could still be seen walking around inside the school Tuesday afternoon.

Macon County Schools superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed a 16-year-old student wrote the list. The teen and his girlfriend are in custody.

Police have two papers -- one says hit list two and the other says hit list three. The superintendent, however, said the papers are revisions of list one.

Macon County sheriff Robbie Holland said criminal charges will be filed.

Individuals named on the list, and their parents, were notified individually.

Officials said the situation is under control.