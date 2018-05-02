Rubio tones down criticism on GOP tax law in op-ed

Sen. Marco Rubio said last week there's no evidence that the GOP tax plan's lowered corporate tax rate has significantly helped American workers -- but on Wednesday, he said the tax law "on the whole" helps most Americans even if the cuts to the corporate tax rate largely do not.

In an op-ed published by the National Review, the Florida Republican argued "on the whole, the tax cut bill helps workers. It's just not massive tax cuts to multinational corporations that do it."

He continued: "Overall, the Republican tax-cut bill has been good for Americans. That is why I voted for it. But it could have been even better for American workers and their families."

His arguments in the op-ed sound less critical than the comments he gave to The Economist, where he said there's "no evidence" the lowered tax rate has helped American workers.

"There is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they're going to take the money they're saving and reinvest it in American workers," Rubio told The Economist last week in comments that were picked up by The Washington Post on Monday. "In fact, they bought back shares, a few gave out bonuses; there's no evidence whatsoever that the money's been massively poured back into the American worker."

Asked to comment Tuesday, Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for Rubio, said he has "pushed for a better balance in the tax law between tax cuts for big businesses and families, as he's done for years. As he said when the tax law passed, cutting the corporate tax rate will make America a more competitive place to do business, but he tried to balance that with an even larger child tax credit for working Americans."

Perez-Cubas did not say whether the plan would boost workers' wages or increase employment.

During negotiations for the tax cuts recently passed by Congress, Rubio initially withheld his support, saying he wanted to expand the child tax credit to be more refundable, something he argued would help lower-income people. In a revised version of the bill, which included a compromise on Rubio's child tax credit expansion, Rubio voted for the package, as he noted in his op-ed Wednesday.