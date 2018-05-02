Toddlers fall out of van, dad arrested for OWI

Two toddlers are seriously injured after falling out of the back of a van in Sheboygan.

Police said it happened Tuesday evening near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Officers said the children were ages 1 and 2.

They caught up with the driver, who is the children's father.

He said he never noticed they fell out.

He's been arrested for OWI and Child Neglect.

One child was treated and released from a local hospital.

The other child was transported to a Milwaukee area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.