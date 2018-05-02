Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2018 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show

2017 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show"