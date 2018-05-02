Governor Nathan Deal to sign hands-free driving bill into law

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will cross the state on Wednesday, as he'll sign the distracted driving bill into law.

Scroll for more content...

House Bill 684 or the distracted driving bill, which prohibits the use of cell phones or other devices while driving, will take effect on July 1.

Under the bill, drivers are only allowed to touch their cell phones to dial, receive or end a phone call and GPS navigation. Drivers would not be allowed to hold an electronic device, text, browse the internet or watch and record videos.

If convicted of violating the law, drivers would face a fine of $300 and additional points added on to their driver's license. Repeat offenders would face bigger fines.

The governor will sign the bill inside the North Wing of the State Capitol at 9 a.m.

He'll then travel to Bartow County for an event at the Chattahoochee Technical College North Metro Campus in Acworth inside the Business Administration Building at 10:30 a.m.

After that, the governor will be in Fannin County at 11:30 a.m. before heading off to Statesboro at 2 p.m. and finishing up in Tifton for an event at 3:30 p.m.

He will also sign HB 769, rural health care legislation, and HB 951, which promotes rural economic development and innovation.