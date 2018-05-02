Clear

Britain's Princess Charlotte celebrates third birthday

Princess Charlotte -- now the middle child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- celebrated her th...

Posted: May. 2, 2018 7:05 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 12:59 PM

Princess Charlotte -- now the middle child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- celebrated her third birthday on Wednesday, nine days after the arrival of the newest addition to the British royal family.

Scroll for more content...

Charlotte stole the show last week when she waved to the gathered media outside a London hospital as she and older brother Prince George, 4, visited their baby brother for the first time.

Kensington Palace marked her birthday with a tweet that included an image of Charlotte taken on the day she started nursery school in January.

The princess, who is fifth in line to the throne, had already won over fans on a royal tour to Germany last summer, when she cheerfully greeted dignitaries and accepted a baby bouquet of flowers.

Charlotte is widely expected to be a flower girl at the wedding later this month of her uncle, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, as she was for the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton last May. Prince George was a page boy then and is likely to repeat that role.

It's not yet known if their new baby brother, Prince Louis, will attend the wedding in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the youngest of her six great-grandchildren at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, according to UK media reports. On the same day, his parents formally registered his birth.

The birth certificate, which lists his full name as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, is signed by his father with the single name "William."

William and Kate ended days of speculation when they announced the name of their third child on Friday. They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It