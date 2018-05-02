5 things for May 2: Trump, Arizona teachers, migrants, Armenia, air pollution

Not content with pretty much taking over every aspect of your life, Facebook now wants to help you get a date. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

President Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller might be headed for a showdown for the ages. Trump's lawyers are prepping for the possibility Mueller could subpoena the President, sources tell CNN. That would set up a dramatic collision that could start a long court fight-and test the legal limits of the President's power all the way up to the Supreme Court. Mueller's team may do this if Trump refuses to give a voluntary interview.-Many legal observers believe-the courts would order the President to comply with a subpoena-because the Supreme Court has repeatedly ordered just that.

Meanwhile, remember that letter from Trump's doctor during that 2016 campaign -- the one that declared Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency"? Turns out Dr. Harold Bornstein didn't write it at all. (Spoiler alert!) Trump did.-"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN. "I just made it up as I went along."

2. Arizona teacher walkout

Teachers in Arizona say they'll end their walkout--- the first in state history -- if the state legislature OKs a budget. If that happens, teachers could be back in classrooms as early as Thursday, a week after they walked out in the latest episode in-a recent national wave of teacher actions. Gov. Doug Ducey said the state's close to passing a budget deal that raises teacher pay by 20% over two years. Teachers had wanted a 20% raise by next school year and yearly raises after that to reach the national average, plus education funding restored to 2008 levels. "The war is not over," one organizer said.

3. Armenia

Anti-government protests have rocked Armenia for weeks. And they may-get worse now that the leader of the country's protest movement was blocked from a chance at being prime minister.-Nikol Pashinyan was the only candidate for the position during the vote in parliament, but Armenia's ruling party refused to back him. So, Pashinyan told his supporters to hit the streets today:-"We block all the streets, communications, subway and the airports ... Our struggle cannot end in a failure." The protests started after what many considered to be an attempt at an unconstitutional power grab by former President-Serzh Sargsyan.

4. Migrant caravan

A few members of that-caravan of Central American migrants have started to plead their cases to US border patrol officials, asking for asylum (including a pregnant mom of two whom the other migrants picked to go first). About two dozen migrants have been processed; another 125 or so are still waiting in tents outside the customs center in Tijuana, just feet from San Diego. It's the start of a long, complicated process that involves lots of paperwork and several interviews. And final decisions could take months.

5. Air pollution

If you live on this planet, you're probably breathing some bad air. A new study from the World Health Organization says nine out of 10 people on Earth breathe highly polluted air. And all that pollution has deadly consequences. The study -- in which the WHO collected data-from more than 4,300 cities and 108 countries -- estimates the dirty air kills 7 million people each year. More than 90% of those deaths are in Asia and Africa, but the rest of the world isn't off the hook.-Cities in the Americas, Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean also have air pollution levels beyond what the WHO considers healthy.

