Michael Caputo slams Senate intel panel in interview

Former Donald Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo slammed the Senate Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation on Tuesday, charging that the probe has cost him $125,000 and is forcing him to move from the Buffalo area in order to pay off legal bills.

Caputo was interviewed behind closed doors on Tuesday as part of the committee's investigation into 2016 Russian election meddling. He was also interviewed last year by the House Intelligence Committee.

"Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money -- more than $125,000 -- and making a visceral impact on my children," Caputo said in a prepared statement that he delivered at the end of the Senate interview, which was provided to CNN.

"Now I must to move back to Washington, New York City, Miami or elsewhere, just so I can make enough money to pay off these legal bills. And I know I have you to thank for that," added Caputo, who lives in East Aurora, New York.

Caputo, who advised the Trump campaign on communications in 2016, has long insisted he has no information about collusion between Trump's team and Russia. Caputo and other Trump associates have hired attorneys to deal with the various Russia investigations in Congress and by special counsel Robert Mueller, often at a high price tag.

In his statement, Caputo accused a former Senate Intelligence Committee Democratic staffer, Daniel Jones, of leading an effort to invest $50 million into continuing the Fusion GPS investigation into the opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia.

Caputo claimed that Jones, who is now president of the Penn Quarter Group, fed the information to the committee.

"What America needs is an investigation of the investigators," Caputo said. "I want to know who is paying for the spies' work and coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump? I want to know who Dan Jones is talking to across the investigations -- from the FBI, to the Southern District of New York, to the OSC, to the Department of Justice, to Congress."

He added, "I want to know because God Damn you to Hell."

Rachel Cohen, a spokeswoman for the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, said, "As we have said many, many times, Sen. Warner does not comment on witnesses, regardless of how outlandish or attention-seeking they might be."

A committee aide told CNN that Jones and Warner have not met or spoken since Jones left the committee in 2015.

A spokeswoman for Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr did not respond to a request for comment. Jones did not respond to efforts to reach him through his firm.

The committee's investigation, which is led by Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has included interviews with more than 100 witnesses -- including from the Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns.