The Mueller probe ain't ending anytime soon

President Donald Trump really wants the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller over.

Scroll for more content...

He has called the probe a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" many times and, as recently this morning, tweeted that the Mueller probe was started "with illegally leaked classified information." (Narrator voice: It wasn't.) Back in March, then-Trump lawyer John Dowd called for an "end to alleged Russia collusion investigation-manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier." And, Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of the Trump legal team, has expressly said he was brought on to help bring the Mueller investigation to a close.

Mueller, it would appear, has other plans.

On Tuesday, he asked for a two-month delay in sentencing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating in the Mueller probe.

"Due to the status of the special counsel's investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time," Mueller's team and Flynn's lawyers told a federal court.

That request for a delay suggests that Comey remains very much in the middle of the investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election, the possibility of collusion and several other areas of interest including potential obstruction of justice.

Despite Trump's tweets -- and his lawyers' repeated attempts to placate him by ensuring him Mueller must be almost done -- the former FBI director continues to move at his own pace, unbothered by the distractions.

The news of Mueller's requested delay is likely to set him off -- again. The Mueller probe is entirely out of Trump's control and he is clearly unhappy about that fact, not to mention that he may well feel misled by his legal team who told him this would all be over with by now.

The Point: Mueller has said nothing about where he is in the investigation or his timeline for wrapping it up. But this requested two-month delay for Flynn's sentencing makes clear the end is not nigh.

Read Tuesday's full edition of The Point newsletter.